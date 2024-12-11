Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details

Rumours of a split between Dev and Rukmini Maitra are circulating after Rukmini unfollowed Dev on Instagram. Dev's recent 'single' statement added fuel to the fire, though some believe it's a publicity stunt. The couple was seen together at the Kolkata Film Festival, but the unfollowing incident and Dev's statement have sparked speculation about their relationship status.

Rumours of a split between Dev and Rukmini Maitra are circulating. Rukmini recently unfollowed Dev on Instagram, sparking speculation among netizens. Some believe this is a publicity stunt, especially given the upcoming clash between Dev and Subhashree's films on December 20th.

Rukmini claimed it might be a technical glitch handled by her social media team. However, Dev's 'single' statement during a film promotion further fueled the rumours, reportedly upsetting Rukmini. Despite this, the couple was seen together at the Kolkata Film Festival opening.

During a film promotion, when asked about marriage, Rukmini emphasized the importance of her partner and commitment over social media trends. This statement comes amidst rumours that Dev and Subhashree's previous relationship ended due to a lack of commitment, reportedly stemming from Dev's reluctance towards marriage.

