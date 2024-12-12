Atul Subhash suicide case: Techie’s grieving mother faints while addressing media in Patna (WATCH)

The tragic suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash highlights alleged harassment by his estranged wife and in-laws. His grieving mother fainted at Patna airport demanding justice. The case raises concerns about men’s mental health, judicial transparency, and the need for systemic reform against harassment.

The mother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, collapsed at Patna airport on Wednesday while speaking to reporters. A video shared by PTI shows her lying on the ground, crying uncontrollably. Just before fainting, she pleaded, “Get my son justice.”

Atul’s father, deeply upset, told reporters, “Our judicial system is very weak. My son shared everything with us in the end. He was tortured a lot, but we had no idea he was suffering so much.”

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer working in Bengaluru, was found dead in his apartment in Manjunath Layout on December 9. He left behind a 24-page note and a 1.5-hour video, detailing years of alleged harassment by his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her family, and a judge from Uttar Pradesh. His note revealed how multiple false cases and demands for alimony amounting to ₹2 crore pushed him to the brink.

The family recounted their son’s ordeal, stating that Atul kept his suffering hidden to shield them from his pain. His mother broke into tears while narrating how he endured the harassment silently.

The note also mentioned legal battles in a family court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Atul faced dowry demands and unnatural behaviour allegations. It detailed the emotional distress caused by Nikita's demands for increased maintenance and her conduct during court proceedings.

Following Atul's death, Bengaluru police registered an abetment of suicide case against Nikita, her parents Anurag and Nisha Singhania, and her uncle Sushil. Investigators have extended their probe to Uttar Pradesh, focusing on the allegations mentioned in Atul's note. "We are examining all aspects thoroughly," said a senior police officer.

When Atul’s body arrived in Patna, the family’s anguish was evident. His mother’s collapse while demanding justice has drawn widespread attention. His father likened his son’s suffering to murder, stating, “Torturing someone is tantamount to murder.”



Atul’s brother Bikas, in an emotional appeal, called for accountability and systemic reform. "I want my brother to get justice. The judicial process should protect men too. Corruption by those in legal authority must be addressed, or people will lose faith in the system," he told reporters.

