Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared her distress when spiritual teacher Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was diagnosed with severe bleeding in the brain and required brain surgery.

    I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut said she was shaken by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s recent brain surgery. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was hospitalised in New Delhi on Sunday and had brain surgery as a result of internal haemorrhage. Kangana went to X when news of his condition broke, admitting she felt her mind spinning. She stated that seeing Sadhguru in ICU made her comprehend the'mortal essence of his life', and that she 'suddenly broke down'.

    "Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us," Kangana said about Sadhguru. "I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can't make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down," she added.

    "Today millions of people (devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won't rise, earth won't move. This moment hangs lifeless and still," she concluded her post.

    Sadhguru's staff released a video on Wednesday showing the spiritual leader in a hospital bed recuperating following surgery. They stated Sadhguru had been dealing with a bad headache for the previous four weeks but had been focused on the activities he had planned, including the Mahashivratri celebrations. However, on March 15, he received an MRI scan, and the results indicated significant bleeding in his brain.

    "Sadhguru refused to cancel his commitments including his session at India Today Conclave which he attended under the effect of powerful painkillers and sedation. On 17th morning, Sadhguru had to be rushed to hospital where it was discovered that he had life threatening swelling in the brain. After going through an emergency surgery on 17th, Sadhguru is now making steady progress and is recovering extremely well," his team said.

    The team quoted the neurologist who is treating Sadhguru in the post. "Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said, 'We were joking with him that we have done what we could but you are healing yourself. The kind of improvement we are seeing is beyond our expectation. He is now extremely well. All his brain, body and vital parameters are normal and he is making a steady progress,'" the post read.

    Several celebrities, like Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are huge fans of Sadhguru and are frequently seen attending events he throws on major holidays like Mahashivratri.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    House of the Dragon Season 2: Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch RBA

    'House of the Dragon Season 2': Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch

    SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya survive Japan earthquake; father-son duo were on 28th floor; know what happened next RBA

    SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya survive Japan earthquake; father-son duo were on 28th floor; know what happened

    Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Tera Ni Main Lover' for Deepika Padukone after she gifts him moisturizer - WATCH ATG

    Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Tera Ni Main Lover' for Deepika Padukone after she gifts him moisturizer - WATCH

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof; here's what happened NEXT

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir along with their daughter Malti amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' ATG

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir along with their daughter Malti amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'

    Recent Stories

    How Islamic State's India chief Haris Farooqi was nabbed

    How Islamic State's India chief Haris Farooqi was nabbed

    House of the Dragon Season 2: Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch RBA

    'House of the Dragon Season 2': Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch

    Delhi excise policy case: CM Kejriwal files new plea in Delhi HC against ED summons, seeks protection AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: CM Kejriwal files new plea in Delhi HC against ED summons, seeks protection

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles vkp

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles

    SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya survive Japan earthquake; father-son duo were on 28th floor; know what happened next RBA

    SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya survive Japan earthquake; father-son duo were on 28th floor; know what happened

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon