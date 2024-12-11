Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on

Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday brings exciting news of his reunion with Mani Ratnam for a new film, marking a long-awaited collaboration after 34 years, with production starting in 2025.

Rajinikanth, a name synonymous with Tamil cinema, continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide with his larger-than-life roles. After the success of his recent film Vettaiyan, fans are eagerly looking forward to his next big venture, Coolie, which is currently being shot under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, a thrilling update has just emerged regarding the Superstar’s future projects, especially for his upcoming 75th birthday on December 12.

In an exciting turn of events, Rajinikanth is set to reunite with the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam after a 34-year hiatus. The duo last collaborated on the blockbuster Thalapathi, which remains one of the most critically acclaimed films of their careers. According to reports, an official announcement about their upcoming collaboration will be made on Rajinikanth's birthday, marking the beginning of a new cinematic journey for both. The much-anticipated project, which has been long-awaited by fans, is expected to start production in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is nearing its completion, promises to be another major milestone in his illustrious career. The film features a star-studded cast, including Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Nagarjuna, and is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2025. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has already garnered immense attention from fans.

After Coolie, Rajinikanth is set to team up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2, further building on the excitement around his future projects. As Rajinikanth celebrates his 75th birthday, fans eagerly await updates about Coolie and Jailer, which are likely to make this special day even more memorable.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam is wrapping up the production of Thug Life, a high-octane thriller starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film, set to release in June 2025, is already generating considerable buzz. Once Thug Life is completed, it’s expected that Ratnam will begin working on his long-awaited project with Rajinikanth, promising another epic chapter in Indian cinema.

