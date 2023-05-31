Kangana Ranaut says, 'save the world from humans' as she shares filthy Mount Everest base camp video (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut reacted to footage of a dirty Mount Everest base camp littered with rubbish. She begged that the planet be protected from mankind.
     

    First Published May 31, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the Himalayas that showed Mount Everest's base camp littered with rubbish. The actor claimed that people who felt they were God's favourites needed a reality check because the footage showed them leaving 'their nasty, stinky, dirty footsteps everywhere' and disrespecting nature. Twitter users echoed Kangana's sentiments on the subject.

    The video was captioned, “Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top.” Kangana also wrote, “Whoever thinks human is God’s favorite needs a reality check, look at this scene, you would realize human is probably God’s least favorite, they tend to leave their smelly. Stinky, filthy footprints everywhere….save the world from humans please…”

    Many social media users too agreed with the Queen actor as they applauded her for pointing this out. One user said, “For a fact, we humans need to understand that. We don’t conserve nature…The nature conserves us!” Another stated, "If you go you should have to pay an extra $20,000 dollars just to hire clean-up crews." 

    Another Twitter user said, "Not everyone can think to climb Everest .. it's only for elite rich people ... it’s not every human but some who think they have more resources than others to waste."

    In 2022, the actor was last seen in the espionage action flick Dhaakad. It did poorly at the box office. She is looking forward to the release of Tejas, in which she portrays a pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana is making her directorial debut with the forthcoming Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

    Kangana Ranaut has also finished filming for her forthcoming film Emergency, in which she portrays late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also the project's director and producer. Kangana has also completed filming for P Vasu's Tamil sequel Chandramukhi 2, in which she will co-star with Raghav Lawrence.

