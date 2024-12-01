Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar about their overly nice behavior. He questioned their friendship and advised Karan Veer to be more assertive. Meanwhile, wild card contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan addressed the events of the previous week. He questioned the friendship between Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra, taunting them for being overly nice. Salman remarked that if Karan Veer were truly as nice as he claimed, his first marriage would have lasted longer. He advised Karan Veer to react more strongly in certain situations instead of always being kind.

Salman emphasized that if Karan Veer was truly that nice, he wouldn’t have shown aggression while preparing breakfast. He informed the contestants that Karan Veer had mentioned plans to reveal his real personality to those who instigate him. Salman also pointed out that Shilpa believed Karan Veer would always understand her decisions, without considering his emotions. He suggested that Karan Veer might be playing the victim card.

Salman asked Karan Veer whether he felt Shilpa was taking him for granted, to which he agreed. Karan Veer explained that he valued his friendship with Shilpa and didn’t expect anything in return. When Salman remarked that Karan Veer wouldn’t like being taken for granted in real life, Karan Veer responded by saying that he has been treated that way in real life and has accepted it.

Salman questioned what Karan Veer had done in response to this, and Karan Veer explained that people had left him, but he had never abandoned anyone himself. Salman further accused Karan Veer of trying to play the victim card, which Karan Veer denied. Salman retorted that, in matters of experience and sensibility, he had more knowledge than Karan Veer.

Salman then elaborated that both Shilpa and Karan Veer were trying to be excessively nice to support each other’s game. Vivian Dsena, when asked if Karan Veer was as nice in real life, disagreed, stating that Karan Veer was straightforward outside the show.

In the same episode, wild card contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted after her fellow contestants deemed Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra more deserving of staying in the game.

