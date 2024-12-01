Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar about their overly nice behavior. He questioned their friendship and advised Karan Veer to be more assertive. Meanwhile, wild card contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan addressed the events of the previous week. He questioned the friendship between Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra, taunting them for being overly nice. Salman remarked that if Karan Veer were truly as nice as he claimed, his first marriage would have lasted longer. He advised Karan Veer to react more strongly in certain situations instead of always being kind.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman emphasized that if Karan Veer was truly that nice, he wouldn’t have shown aggression while preparing breakfast. He informed the contestants that Karan Veer had mentioned plans to reveal his real personality to those who instigate him. Salman also pointed out that Shilpa believed Karan Veer would always understand her decisions, without considering his emotions. He suggested that Karan Veer might be playing the victim card.

Salman asked Karan Veer whether he felt Shilpa was taking him for granted, to which he agreed. Karan Veer explained that he valued his friendship with Shilpa and didn’t expect anything in return. When Salman remarked that Karan Veer wouldn’t like being taken for granted in real life, Karan Veer responded by saying that he has been treated that way in real life and has accepted it.

Salman questioned what Karan Veer had done in response to this, and Karan Veer explained that people had left him, but he had never abandoned anyone himself. Salman further accused Karan Veer of trying to play the victim card, which Karan Veer denied. Salman retorted that, in matters of experience and sensibility, he had more knowledge than Karan Veer.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Actress shares stunning photos from 'Mangalasnaanam' ceremony

Salman then elaborated that both Shilpa and Karan Veer were trying to be excessively nice to support each other’s game. Vivian Dsena, when asked if Karan Veer was as nice in real life, disagreed, stating that Karan Veer was straightforward outside the show.

In the same episode, wild card contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted after her fellow contestants deemed Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra more deserving of staying in the game.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating Woh Ladki Jo Suhana Khan Radhika Ambani attend concert WATCH

Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details ATG

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai, UP RBA

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra after ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty

Recent Stories

Year Ender 2024: From Akaay Kohli to Dua Padukone, Here's the celebrity baby roundup! AJR

Year Ender 2024: From Akaay Kohli to Dua Padukone, Here's the celebrity baby roundup!

7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered shk

7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Amit Shah of inaction amid attacks during Padyatra, slams arrest of MLA AJR

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Amit Shah of inaction amid attacks during Padyatra, slams arrest of MLA

BSNL 90 Day Recharge Plan Just Rs 200 anr

BSNL offers 90-day validity plan for just Rs 200

How to update your address on Aadhar card online for free vkp

How to update your address on Aadhar card online for free

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon