Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

The Indian government has mandated a free Aadhaar card update until December 14, 2024. After this deadline, updates will incur a fee. Name, address, and date of birth can be updated online, but biometric information requires a visit to an Aadhaar center

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Aadhaar card is a crucial document for all Indian citizens, required for almost every task. Lack of an Aadhaar card can hinder access to government benefits and employment opportunities

The government frequently issues directives regarding Aadhaar cards. A recent directive mandates a specific action for Aadhaar card holders. If you have an Aadhaar card and haven't completed this action, do it soon

New Aadhaar card rules: The government announced that every citizen can update their Aadhaar card information for free until December 14, 2024

Missing this free update opportunity will result in a fee for updates after the deadline. The government is issuing repeated reminders

What Aadhaar information can be updated? The government mandates updating your Aadhaar card within the stipulated time. Visit the UIDAI website to update your information

Log in to the UIDAI website to update your information. You can update your Aadhaar for free within the next 16 days

You can update details like name, address, and date of birth. Biometric information (fingerprints and iris scans) cannot be changed through this process

For biometric updates, visit an Aadhaar center. Date of birth and gender can only be updated once as per rules

How to update Aadhaar card details: Visit the My Aadhaar website and log in to update necessary details

Log in with your Aadhaar number and OTP. Select 'My Aadhaar' for updating details of your Aadhar Card

Go to 'Update Your Aadhaar' and follow the next mentioned steps to get the job done quickly and easily

Upload required documents. After filling in the information, click on 'Document Update' and upload scanned copies of supporting documents

Enter the captcha and OTP received on your mobile to verify and submit the form. Follow these easy steps

You will receive a confirmation SMS that your Aadhaar card has been updated with latest details provided

Upon completion, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number as the updation will be completed

