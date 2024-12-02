Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna, 31, was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment, reportedly by suicide. Known for TV serials like Gaalipata and films like ATM: Attempt to Murder, her sudden demise has shocked the industry. Investigations are underway to uncover further details.

Shobitha Shivanna, a well-known face in Kannada television and cinema, was found dead in her apartment in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Police have confirmed the 31-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide. Her sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Kannada and Telugu film industries.

According to the police, her body was found at her home in the Gachibowli area. "Shobitha Shivanna is believed to have hanged herself. A case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing," a police officer said. Her body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.



Born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru, Shobitha was the youngest of three siblings from Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district. She displayed a passion for the arts at an early age, attending Baldwin Girls High School before earning a degree in Fashion Design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Despite her design background, her love for acting pushed her towards a career in television and films.



Shobitha began her career as a video jockey before making her mark on Kannada television with popular serials like Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, and Brahmagantu. Her performances earned her recognition as a household name. Transitioning to films, she acted in projects such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, and Ondu Kathe Helala, showcasing her talent in diverse roles.

After marrying Sudhir last year, Shobitha relocated to Hyderabad and reduced her involvement in acting projects. However, she remained active on social media, engaging her followers with glimpses of her personal life and creative journey.

