Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Dua Lipa enthralled fans in Mumbai with a special mashup of her hit Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s Wo Ladki Jo, blending global pop and Bollywood vibes. The performance, part of a concert addressing hunger and malnutrition, marked her second visit to India, leaving fans and celebrities buzzing

Dua Lipa seems to have taken inspiration from the viral Levitating x Yaha Kadam Kadam Par crossover trend and gave fans exactly what they wanted during her recent performance in Mumbai on Saturday night. The international pop star, known for her electrifying stage presence, surprised fans by bringing the mashup trend to life. The concert had been announced months in advance, and fans humorously speculated that during her performance of Levitating, the audience would respond with the viral lines from Shah Rukh Khan’s song Wo Ladki Jo from the movie Badshah. This playful mashup has been a hit on Indian social media platforms.

Dua made the memes a reality during the show. Clad in white, she sang and danced to Levitating before transitioning into the iconic lines from Wo Ladki Jo. Her smooth integration of the two songs, accompanied by her choreography, made for an unforgettable moment that quickly went viral online. Even Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, acknowledged the performance by sharing a clip on her Instagram Stories and expressing her appreciation for the singer.

Fans were equally thrilled, taking to social media to share their reactions. Many remarked how incredible it was to see the trend brought to life, with some commenting that the moment perfectly encapsulated the spirit of social media-driven creativity.

The Grammy-winning artist performed at the MMRDA BKC venue, with notable personalities like Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s wife, and Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani’s husband, attending the event. The concert was part of a larger initiative addressing hunger and malnutrition, aligning with the global Sustainable Development Goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030. It brought together artists, changemakers, and the community to raise awareness and funds for this critical cause.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

This performance marked Dua Lipa’s second concert in India; her first was in 2019 at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. Reflecting on her bond with India, Dua fondly recounted her experiences in the country, including spending the closing days of 2023 in Rajasthan.

Latest Videos