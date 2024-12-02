Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold is not just an ornament anymore. It's a popular investment. Today, gold prices have decreased
Once you buy gold, it's an investment. Many buy gold not just for weddings but also as a safety net. Gold and silver prices fluctuate daily. On Sunday, gold prices remained unchanged. Today, gold prices have dropped in the country. Details on the price drop are provided
Buying gold biscuits or gold bonds instead of jewelry is a form of investment that never depreciates. You can get a good return on it even after many years, depending on the prevailing gold rate
December 2nd, 2024
Today's 22 Carat Gold Price
1 gram: 7,149 rupees
8 grams: 57,192 rupees
10 grams: 71,490 rupees
100 grams: 7,14,900 rupees
December 2nd, 2024
Today's 24 Carat Gold Price
1 gram: 7,799 rupees
8 grams: 62,392 rupees
10 grams: 77,990 rupees
100 grams: 7,79,900 rupees
Gold rate
Gold prices in major Indian cities:
22 carat 10 gram gold price: Chennai: ₹71,490, Mumbai: ₹71,490, Delhi: ₹71,640, Kolkata: ₹71,490, Bangalore: ₹71,490, Hyderabad: ₹71,490
Today's Silver Price
Silver prices have also decreased along with gold. Investment in silver has also increased. Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and the rupee's performance against the dollar, impacting domestic gold and silver rates.
10 grams: 914 rupees
100 grams: 9,140 rupees
1 kg: 91,400 rupees