Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold is not just an ornament anymore. It's a popular investment. Today, gold prices have decreased

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Once you buy gold, it's an investment. Many buy gold not just for weddings but also as a safety net. Gold and silver prices fluctuate daily. On Sunday, gold prices remained unchanged. Today, gold prices have dropped in the country. Details on the price drop are provided

article_image2

Buying gold biscuits or gold bonds instead of jewelry is a form of investment that never depreciates. You can get a good return on it even after many years, depending on the prevailing gold rate

article_image3

December 2nd, 2024

Today's 22 Carat Gold Price
1 gram: 7,149 rupees
8 grams: 57,192 rupees
10 grams: 71,490 rupees
100 grams: 7,14,900 rupees

article_image4

December 2nd, 2024

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price
1 gram: 7,799 rupees
8 grams: 62,392 rupees
10 grams: 77,990 rupees
100 grams: 7,79,900 rupees

article_image5

Gold rate

Gold prices in major Indian cities:
22 carat 10 gram gold price: Chennai: ₹71,490, Mumbai: ₹71,490, Delhi: ₹71,640, Kolkata: ₹71,490, Bangalore: ₹71,490, Hyderabad: ₹71,490

article_image6

Today's Silver Price

Silver prices have also decreased along with gold. Investment in silver has also increased. Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and the rupee's performance against the dollar, impacting domestic gold and silver rates.

10 grams: 914 rupees
100 grams: 9,140 rupees
1 kg: 91,400 rupees

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes AJR

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Recent Stories

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more dmn

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details ATG

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries Revealed; Check anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Singham Again, Amaran to Kanguva: Top 8 OTT releases to watch in December 2024 NTI

Singham Again to Kanguva: Top 8 OTT releases to watch in December 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon