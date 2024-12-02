Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold is not just an ornament anymore. It's a popular investment. Today, gold prices have decreased

Once you buy gold, it's an investment. Many buy gold not just for weddings but also as a safety net. Gold and silver prices fluctuate daily. On Sunday, gold prices remained unchanged. Today, gold prices have dropped in the country. Details on the price drop are provided

Buying gold biscuits or gold bonds instead of jewelry is a form of investment that never depreciates. You can get a good return on it even after many years, depending on the prevailing gold rate

December 2nd, 2024

Today's 22 Carat Gold Price

1 gram: 7,149 rupees

8 grams: 57,192 rupees

10 grams: 71,490 rupees

100 grams: 7,14,900 rupees

December 2nd, 2024

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price

1 gram: 7,799 rupees

8 grams: 62,392 rupees

10 grams: 77,990 rupees

100 grams: 7,79,900 rupees

Gold rate

Gold prices in major Indian cities:

22 carat 10 gram gold price: Chennai: ₹71,490, Mumbai: ₹71,490, Delhi: ₹71,640, Kolkata: ₹71,490, Bangalore: ₹71,490, Hyderabad: ₹71,490

Today's Silver Price

Silver prices have also decreased along with gold. Investment in silver has also increased. Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and the rupee's performance against the dollar, impacting domestic gold and silver rates. 10 grams: 914 rupees

100 grams: 9,140 rupees

1 kg: 91,400 rupees

Latest Videos