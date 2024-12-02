Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

The Post Office Fixed Deposit scheme is not only safe but also offers good interest rates. Let's see how much profit can be earned in 1-5 years by investing Rs 1 lakh.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

In today's era, everyone prioritizes safe and profitable investments. Post Office Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme is a popular choice as it's a great way to invest hard-earned money for a secure future.

article_image2

The Post Office Fixed Deposit scheme is not only safe but also offers good interest rates. It provides investors with assured returns. Let's take a detailed look at the key features and benefits of this scheme.

article_image3

The Post Office Fixed Deposit scheme is an easy investment option for any Indian citizen. You can invest in it for a period ranging from 1 year to 5 years. The minimum investment in this scheme is Rs. 1,000. There is no limit on the maximum investment.

article_image4

Tax benefits can also be availed on investments made in the Post Office Fixed Deposit scheme. Tax exemption is available if you open an FD account for 5 years. This makes the scheme even more attractive.

article_image5

Attractive interest rates are also offered for the investment period. Interest rates vary for investments ranging from 1 year to 5 years. Accordingly, let's see how much profit can be earned in 1-5 years by investing 1 lakh rupees.

article_image6

If you invest 1 lakh for 1 year, you will get an interest rate of 6.9%. Accordingly, after 1 year you will receive a total of Rs. 1,07,081. The interest in this is Rs. 7,081. On an investment of one lakh rupees, the interest rate for 2 years is 7%. After 2 years, you will get Rs. 1,14,888, in which the interest is Rs. 14,888.

article_image7

By investing one lakh rupees for 3 years, you will get 7.1% interest. After 3 years you will get Rs.1,22,022. This will include Rs. 22,022 in the form of interest. A one lakh rupee Post Office Fixed Deposit for 5 years will get an interest rate of 7.5%. After 5 years, you can get a total of Rs. 1,44,995 including interest of Rs. 44,995.

