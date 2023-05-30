Akshay Kumar's new luxurious bag is recent 'talk of the town'; guess its cost?

The actor wore a black-and-black ensemble and white trainers at the airport but what caught the attention of the paparazzi was the unusual looking bag that he carried. Here's what we know about this unique bag that costs a whopping amount.

After finishing his spiritual quest and filming in Uttarakhand, Akshay Kumar arrived back in Mumbai on Monday. The actor was photographed in front of the city's private airport. The actor chose the day's most stylish athleisure ensemble. The Ram Setu actor is seen posing and waving for the cameras in the paparazzo Viral Bhayani's Instagram video before getting into his car. The actor wore a black-and-black ensemble and white trainers.

The trendy black rucksack with an LED display, however, is what really stands out about the entire design. The bag's back features blinking red eyes. A media portal claims that the bag costs about Rs 35,000. The caption of the post read, with sly humour: “Khiladi bhaiya has to do something out of the box! Did you check the backpack, indeed a unique one of Rs 35,000.” Check out the video here:

The bag is quite spacious and will protect your valuables and is waterproof. You can use your smartphone to operate the two LED lights that are shaped like eyes and give the bag its ultra-cool look. You can also choose from a variety of patterns, as per reports.

As he took departure from Mumbai on Monday night, the actor was seen at the airport carrying the same suitcase. He can be seen in the footage holding the luggage as he smiles for the cameras outside the airport. He wore cargo trousers, a black jacket and neon green trainers.Akshay Kumar recently made trips to Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Jageshwar Dham. In Hindi, the actor captioned a photo of the Kedarnath temple, "Jai Baba Bolenath."

Taking to the comments section, a fan wrote, "The Khiladi of B-town, love your looks." Another commented, "I can't stop looking at that bag, where can I find it?" And, a third comment read, "Wovee dovee!!! I want that bag and those shoes look hot…Super stylish."

