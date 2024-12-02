'I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here

Vikrant Massey’s announcement of retiring from acting has left fans and the industry in disbelief. Known for his versatility and socially impactful roles, Vikrant shared his plans to focus on family life after his final two films in 2025, marking a significant pause in his flourishing career

On December 1, Vikrant Massey surprised the entertainment industry and his fans by announcing his retirement from acting. Known for his exceptional versatility and compelling performances, Vikrant’s decision comes at the peak of his career, leaving many stunned.

In an emotional social media post, Vikrant expressed gratitude for the support he received over the years. He mentioned that the past few years had been phenomenal but emphasized his decision to recalibrate and return home to focus on his roles as a husband, father, and son. He stated that his final two films, slated for release in 2025, would mark the end of his acting journey for now. Vikrant shared his deep appreciation for the memories he has made and expressed gratitude to his fans, leaving them with a heartfelt farewell.

This unexpected announcement sparked disbelief among fans and colleagues, many of whom shared their shock in the comments section. Fans lamented the loss of a talented actor, with one remarking that there are few actors like him, while others hoped the decision was temporary.

Career Highs Before Retirement

Vikrant’s decision to step back comes on the heels of significant professional achievements. Last year, he delivered a critically acclaimed performance in 12th Fail, portraying IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. His August release, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, showcased him reprising the role of Rishu with added depth. More recently, his film The Sabarmati Report, which addressed real-life events surrounding the Godhra train incident, garnered widespread acclaim. The film has been praised by prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and has collected ₹22 crore at the box office.

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Vikrant was honoured with the prestigious Personality of the Year award. Reflecting on his career during the ceremony, he noted that he always aimed to balance entertainment with socially responsible cinema, citing films like 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report as examples.

Personal Priorities Take Center Stage

On the personal front, Vikrant is married to Sheetal Thakur, and the couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. Known for his private nature, Vikrant has chosen to prioritize his family during this phase of life. As he prepares to bid farewell to acting after completing his two remaining films in 2025, fans are left hoping that this is a temporary pause rather than a permanent goodbye.

Vikrant Massey’s departure marks the end of an era in contemporary Indian cinema. While his decision leaves a void in the hearts of fans, it underscores the importance of personal priorities, resonating with audiences who have admired him both on and off screen.

