Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

It is reportedly said that three explicit videos of Samra Chaudhry, filmed in 2019, have reappeared on social media platforms. These videos allegedly depict Samra in compromising positions, including semi-nude and nude clips.

Pakistani influencers and models have become the latest victims of cyber-security breaches, raising alarms over digital privacy. Recently, private videos of social media influencers Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan, and Kanwal Aftab surfaced online, sparking widespread debate about online safety. Adding to this alarming trend, explicit videos of another model, Samra Chaudhry, have now resurfaced.

It is reportedly said that three explicit videos of Samra Chaudhry, filmed in 2019, have reappeared on social media platforms. These videos allegedly depict Samra in compromising positions, including semi-nude and nude clips. While these claims remain unverified, the circulation of such content highlights the vulnerabilities celebrities face in safeguarding their personal data.

Samra Chaudhry first faced public scrutiny in 2019 when similar videos were leaked online. These clips, reportedly filmed in a Lahore hotel, were allegedly hacked and distributed without her consent.

The incident initially pointed to an organised gang targeting celebrities by hacking phones and selling private content to international pornography websites.

This case bears similarities to the scandal involving pop singer Rabi Pirzada in 2019. Pirzada's private photos and videos were leaked after her old phone, containing sensitive content, was sold and subsequently hacked.

The breach led Pirzada to leave the entertainment industry, shedding light on the devastating consequences of such violations.

Media reports at the time suggested an alarming pattern of targeted cyber-attacks against Pakistani celebrities. Gulf News and other outlets highlighted the involvement of criminal networks profiting from the leaked content.

