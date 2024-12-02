Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Fans are always intrigued by the salary details of their favourite stars. For Pushpa 2, the much-anticipated sequel, the salaries of lead actors like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil have been revealed, sparking excitement among moviegoers.

Allu Arjun

The lead actor of the film, Allu Arjun, is reportedly paid a whopping Rs 300 crore. This information had been revealed earlier. With this, Allu Arjun has now earned the title of the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Notably, he has surpassed actors like Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, securing this achievement.



Rashmika Mandanna

According to leading entertainment websites, the salary of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in Pushpa 2, is reported to be Rs 10 crore. After the success of the film's first part, Rashmika doubled her pay.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the character Banwar Singh Shekhawat, is reportedly earning Rs 8 crore for his role, up from Rs 3.5 crore in the first part of the film.



Sreeleela

Reports suggest that Sreeleela, who will appear in the song KISSIK in Pushpa 2, is receiving a salary of Rs 2 crore. This is considerably lower than what Samantha earned for the first part, where her salary was Rs 5 crore. Music director Devi Sri Prasad is also reportedly being paid Rs 5 crore for his work on the film.



Pushpa 2

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is set to be screened on 1200 screens. The bookings, which started yesterday, have already received a great response, including in Kerala. Pushpa 2 will hit theaters on December 5, with the first show scheduled for 4 am in Kerala.



