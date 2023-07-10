Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut on Himachal Pradesh rain: Actress says "Don't Travel To HP"

    Kangana Ranaut and 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri took their social media platforms to react to the Himachal Pradesh rain photos and videos.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri weighed in on the ongoing monsoon deluge in Himachal Pradesh. Rainfall wreaked havoc in portions of north India over the weekend, particularly in Himachal Pradesh. Saturday and Sunday's rainfall caused extensive landslides and flash floods. Videos of the devastation caused by the torrential rains have gone popular on the internet. Kangana and Vivek took to social media to respond to these videos.

    Sharing a few videos of the disaster on her Instagram Stories, Kangana urged fans not to visit Himachal. “Important information: Do Not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many landslides and flooded rivers even if non stop rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather," she wrote.

    Also Read: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts cryptic note on her alleged abuser; read here

    “Situation is not good in Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please," Kangana added. She also shared a video of a car being washed away and wrote, “Beas is in its roaring form. No faint hearted can be around it. You will get a heart attack simply with its roaring sound. Don’t go to Himachal in rains."

    Meanwhile, Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri offered his prayers. “Praying for Himachal. For decades it has been my abode for months every year. I have seen it getting overloaded and crumbling due to unregulated growth. Many cities including Shimla are waiting to collapse some day," he tweeted.

    According to sources, several people perished on Sunday as a result of rain-related occurrences in North India. Many routes coming into the state have been closed owing to the rains, stranding hundreds of people in various regions of the state, including Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district.

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY

    In the last 48 hours, there have been 20 large landslides and 17 flash floods, and over 30 dwellings have been entirely or partially destroyed. According to authorities, all major rivers are under flood, including the Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab.


     

