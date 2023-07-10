Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts cryptic note on her alleged abuser; read here

    From 1991 through 1999, Salman Khan allegedly had a relationship with Somy Ali. Somy has previously worked with Salman on a project that was later cancelled.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Somy Ali, who allegedly dated Salman Khan in the 1990s, has posted a mysterious message on her official Instagram account regarding her claimed abuser. Somy shared a series of her photographs and talked about how no one backed her when she came out about her 'MeToo' incident since her alleged abuser was a "huge star." Somy has been involved in humanitarian activity related to women and the LGBTQI+ community. She has also openly spoken up about her violent relationships in videos and social media posts.

    The actress has published lengthy messages about her ex-boyfriend, including Salman Khan, Jiah Khan, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein in hashtags. She also claimed that she was pressured to remove posts in which she made allegations about a 'big star.'

    Posting a lengthy note, Somy wrote, “I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet i will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, and every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times."

    Also Read: Bawaal Trailer out in Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share exciting details about film

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

    Somy asked people to stop shaming her as they don’t know what she has stayed behind “those closed doors". She added, “Might I add a very good human being stated that this abuser is a very “pyara insaan” remember I. am quoting an actor whom I have the utmost respect for, but I also know why he’s in a bind. Point in case here, you will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a vey happy ending. And before you troll pitiful souls start shooting your profanities my way, just no that I do not read them and don’t have time for it. You did not have to live my life. You were not behind those closed doors and you have the audacity to claim to know my life, my incidents and all that I endured. What I experienced be it good or bad, you don’t know it."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

    “You are merely speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let’s put an end to this please. It has to stop," Somy concluded her post.

    Also Read: Karan Johar's fierce reply to user asking him his 'sexuality' is EPIC - READ

    Somy Ali appeared in many Bollywood films throughout the 1990s, including Krishan Avatar, Anth, Andolan, and Mafia. She confessed in multiple interviews that she came to Bollywood to be with Salman Khan. She had seen the film Maine Pyar Kiya and desired to marry Salman Khan. She even kept a photo of him in her wallet. She allegedly left Bollywood following their purported separation.

    Somy was last seen in the Jeetendra-Om Puri starrer thriller Chupp.’

