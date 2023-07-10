Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from films for a year as she would go to the US for remaining Myositis auto-immune disorder treatment. The actress officially confirmed this. In a recent Instagram story post, she opened up on the longest and most challenging six months.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    'Mahanati' fame nuanced South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is lately in news for her back-to-back shooting schedules be it for much-awaited romantic comedy Telugu film Kushi's international shooting schedule in Turkey within last month alongside the dapper and noted South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, or for the highly-anticipated Indian spin-off version of globally acclaimed English spy-thriller series Citadel alongside the Bawaal fame bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The actress also was in the news for her auto-immune disorder condition called Myositis, which shook the fan and netizens. As the news of her health condition came out, fans and industry people got more worried. Now Samantha dropped a cryptic note on her Instagram story post that has left the fans guessing what does it mean?

    Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a smiling picture of herself in a purple top with short hair and a no makeup look as she looked joyful and radiant. Her caption to this photo raised worries and concerns among netizens and fans. Her caption read, "The longest and hardest six months it has been. Made it to the end."

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy finishing the shooting schedules for both her projects, Kushi and Citadel Indian spin-off directed by the iconic duo of Raj and DK Ndimoru alongside noted bollywood star Varun Dhawan. Samantha was recently clicked and papped by paparazzi after wrapping up the shooting schedule of Shiva Nirvana's directorial film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The makers will drop a second song named Aradhya on July 12. The movie is scheduled and slated to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
