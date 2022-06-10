Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses

While some internet users have referred to the Chris Pratt flick as "non-stop Dinosaur action," others have described it as "just horrible."

Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be released on June 10 in India, with paid previews beginning on Thursday, June 9 at select theatres throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the science-fiction actioner has been seen by moviegoers all around the world, and the film's initial reviews have been released. The film is the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, which began in 1993 with the Jurassic Park trilogy and was rebooted in 2015 with the Jurassic World trilogy. It reunites Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from Steven Spielberg's original great film.

The Colin Trevorrow directed film has gotten mixed reviews from critics, with some praising it for its "non-stop Dinosaur action," while the rest praising it for being "underwhelming" and a "huge letdown."

"#jurassicworlddominion is a really entertaining journey. Dinosaurs are larger and better than they've ever been. It's all Dinosaur action all the time. The return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill strikes all the right notes. I really adore them ", said a Twitter fan who shared their thoughts on the Chris Pratt-starring picture.

One netizen posted their review, "#JurassicWorldDominion: It's 'World War Z with Dinos' & plenty of cheese in this final (yeah right!) flashy summer pop-corn installment that provides plenty of CGI action, a very loose plot to get the too-many characters running from point A to B, and (gulp) feathered dinosaurs!".





On June 10, Jurassic World Dominion will be released in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX, and 2D theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The latest Tamil hit Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, appears to be giving the dinosaurs a run for their money in the theatres.