Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses

    While some internet users have referred to the Chris Pratt flick as "non-stop Dinosaur action," others have described it as "just horrible."

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be released on June 10 in India, with paid previews beginning on Thursday, June 9 at select theatres throughout the country.

    Meanwhile, the science-fiction actioner has been seen by moviegoers all around the world, and the film's initial reviews have been released. The film is the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, which began in 1993 with the Jurassic Park trilogy and was rebooted in 2015 with the Jurassic World trilogy. It reunites Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from Steven Spielberg's original great film.

    Also Read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married today?

    The Colin Trevorrow directed film has gotten mixed reviews from critics, with some praising it for its "non-stop Dinosaur action," while the rest praising it for being "underwhelming" and a "huge letdown."

    "#jurassicworlddominion is a really entertaining journey. Dinosaurs are larger and better than they've ever been. It's all Dinosaur action all the time. The return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill strikes all the right notes. I really adore them ", said a Twitter fan who shared their thoughts on the Chris Pratt-starring picture.

    Also Read: Pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown

    One netizen posted their review, "#JurassicWorldDominion: It's 'World War Z with Dinos' & plenty of cheese in this final (yeah right!) flashy summer pop-corn installment that provides plenty of CGI action, a very loose plot to get the too-many characters running from point A to B, and (gulp) feathered dinosaurs!".


     

     

    On June 10, Jurassic World Dominion will be released in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX, and 2D theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The latest Tamil hit Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, appears to be giving the dinosaurs a run for their money in the theatres.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive How Baahubali SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Video Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday drb

    (Video) Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday

    Hollywood Johnny Depp birthday Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok drb

    Johnny Depp birthday: Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok

    Pooja Hegde is extremely sad here is why drb

    Pooja Hegde is ‘extremely sad’, here’s why

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan first wedding photo out drb

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Couple shares first set of pics as bride and groom

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 WBCHSE Class 12th results soon Heres how to check scorecard gcw

    West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12th results soon; Here's how to check scorecard

    Numerology Predictions for June 10 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 10: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Exclusive How Baahubali SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 10 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 10, 2022

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: Ask your daddy who I was - Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green in war of words-krn

    NBA 2022 Finals: 'Ask your daddy who I was' - Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green in war of words

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon