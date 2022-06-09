Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married today?

Pop singer Britney Spears will reportedly be exchanging vows with her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9.

Britney Spears is all set to take the plunge with her fiancé Sam Asghari as the two will reportedly exchange the vows today, on Thursday, June 9. Britney and Sam’s wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only the couple’s close ones attending it. Furthermore, as per a TMZ report, the guest list at Britney and Sam’s wedding is not expected to be more than 100 people. Britney Spears had announced that she had plans for soon getting married to her fiancé Sam Asghari. And looks like, the time had finally arrived when the couple will say ‘I Do’ to each other. Britney and Sam have been romantically involved since the year 2016. But they confirmed their relationship only in 2017 through an Instagram post.

Will Britney Spears's family attend her wedding? As per the same TMZ report, none from Britney Spears's family has been invited to her wedding. The Toxic-hit maker’s father, mother and sister will not be seen at Britney and Sam’s wedding ceremony, and if it is true, it doesn’t come out surprising at all. ALSO READ: Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week

Who are on the guest list? The report has mentioned that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will be exchanging the vows in front of a gathering of 100 people only. While the names of the invitees are not known, it is expected that the guest list will include names of the A-listers from the industry as well as close friends of the couple. ALSO READ: Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to now make it a tell-memoir?

Britney Spears’ miscarriage: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had announced their pregnancy early this year. They were expecting their first child together. However, unfortunately, their happiness of becoming parents was short-lived. Britney had a miscarriage, information which she shared with her fans and followers on social media.

