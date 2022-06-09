Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez doesn't leave much to the imagination as she walks down the red carpet of the Netflix documentary Halftime. The actress wore a black gown with transparent panels to the Tribeca Film Festival screening.  

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in sheer during the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. The 52-year-old Marry Me actress wore a curve-hugging black velvet and transparent floor-length gown to the film festival debut of her Halftime documentary. A set of silver hanging earrings and a black handbag completed her ensemble.
     

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez doesn't leave much to the imagination as she walks down the street. The actress wore a black gown with transparent panels to the Tribeca Film Festival screening of her documentary Halftime, which she wore without undergarments.
     

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez wore a daring black gown with translucent panels across her chest and hips to the debut of her highly anticipated Netflix documentary during the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday night, and all eyes were on her.
     

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    The 52-year-old celebrity radiated confidence as she posed for photos with one hand on her waist and flaunted the remarkable results of her regular exercises at the gym.
     

    Some thin black cloth barely covered her breasts in her dress, and as she turned to the side to wave to supporters, the Grammy contender revealed all of her exquisite curves. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez looks sexy as she chills in bathtub

    The bride-to-be wore her 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring, which she received from fiance Ben Affleck in April, as well as another diamond on her right middle finger, as she often does. Also Read: 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

