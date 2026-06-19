Singer Jelly Roll addressed his divorce from Bunnie Xo, denying cheating rumours and affirming they remain 'best friends'. Bunnie also discussed the split on her podcast, citing communication issues and their plans to co-parent and continue their fertility journey.

'The internet is a liar': Jelly Roll on Bunnie Xo Divorce

Singer Jelly Roll has broken his silence on his divorce from wife Bunnie Xo, dismissing speculation surrounding their split and firmly denying rumours of infidelity, according to E! News. Addressing the issue during a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, on June 18, the 41-year-old singer told fans that despite their separation, he and Bunnie remain close friends. "The internet is a liar," Jelly Roll said from the stage. "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today."

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The singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, also rejected claims that cheating played any role in the couple's breakup. "Nobody cheated on nobody," he said. "She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth. That will be my best friend forever," according to E!News. Jelly Roll emphasized that the concert would be the only time he publicly addressed the divorce. "Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that," he added.

Bunnie Xo Reveals Details of Split on Podcast

His comments came shortly after Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, opened up about the split on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast. The 46-year-old revealed that while their marriage had come to an end, the pair were determined to maintain a positive relationship moving forward.

'We Just Weren't on the Same Page'

"We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," Bunnie said. "We're going to co-parent." She also disclosed that they still plan to continue their fertility journey and have a child together despite the divorce. Bunnie explained that communication problems had strained their relationship over the past year and a half. "We just weren't on the same page," she said. "I stopped chasing him," according to E!News.

'File the F--king Divorce Papers'

According to Bunnie, tensions reached a breaking point on Mother's Day when the couple had what she described as "a little bit of an argument". "I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, 'Well, then file the f--king divorce papers,'" she recalled. Bunnie said she packed a bag and left their home following the disagreement. "During that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers," she said.

'No, it was not mutual'

She admitted that although she had suggested divorce in the heat of the moment, she did not expect the situation to escalate so quickly. "Was I blindsided? And was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual," Bunnie said. "Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration," according to E!News.

Despite the painful circumstances surrounding their separation, Bunnie said she has embraced this new phase of her life. "Your girl is out here living life again," she said. "I'm feeling the best that I've ever felt. My happiness is back. My joy is back," according to E! News.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016 and were together for nearly a decade before filing for divorce earlier this year. (ANI)