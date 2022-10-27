Is Ram Setu star Jacqueline Fernandez innocent in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's case? Know what actress lawyer claims

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer Prashant Patil has reacted to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter defending the Ram Setu actor, which was recently released via his lawyer.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Ram Setu, has been making news for the ongoing Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The case which involves the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh recently sent a handwritten letter claiming that Jacqueline had no role in the alleged scheme. Yes, you read that correctly!

Sukesh's letter was answered to by Jacqueline's lawyer, Prashant Patil, who stated that the actress is innocent and will fight for her honour. Prashant told TOI counsel that if the letter was sent by Sukesh, the claims he stated should be thoroughly probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He even stated that Jacqueline is innocent and that she will fight for her dignity through the legal system.

According to the Hindustan Times, Sukesh sent a handwritten letter, which was published by his lawyer, in which he said unequivocally that it is sad that Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accuser in the PMLA case. He even said that the two were dating and that if he gave her and her family presents, what was her fault?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote in a handwritten letter to the media supporting Jacqueline, "It's very, very terrible that Jacqueline has been appointed an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case... We were in a relationship, and what is their responsibility if I gave her and her family presents... She never asked for anything other than my love and support..."

The Delhi High Court granted Jacqueline temporary bail in the money laundering case last month. However, the Enforcement Directorate objected to the bail application.

