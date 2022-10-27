Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Disha Patani's 'CUTE' Pit Bull named 'Chi chii'; actress shares adorable pictures

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    In her recent Instagram image, Disha Patani looks stunning as she lavishes affection on her beloved dog. The actress also uploaded a few photos of her pets and one of herself in a miniskirt.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is a well-known actress in the Hindi cinema industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and starred in other films like Baaghi 2, Malang, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from her films, the actress is well-known for her love of animals. The Malang actress never misses an opportunity to share lovely images on Instagram, as she frequently pours affection on them. The beautiful actress never fails to enchant her admirers with adorable images of her dogs.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A few weeks ago, Disha took to Instagram to reveal a new member of her family, which is a Pill bill and its name is Chi Chi. Disha posted a close-up photo of Chi Chi on Instagram. She disclosed the identity in the description and added a greeting with a waving emoji. Chi Chi is too cute for words.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those who are unaware, Disha is already a pet mom to four furry friends. She owns two dogs and two cats. Bella and Goku are cocker spaniels and Dobermans, respectively.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jasmine and Keety are her two kitties. Disha appears to have increased her family of animal buddies with the addition of Chi Chi. A fresh post of the four of them is required - Bella, Jasmin, Goku, and Keety are introduced to their new family member. Also Read: Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, the actress was most recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor also appeared in the film. Disha will next be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to Malang, directed by her and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been confirmed. Disha appears to have a busy year ahead of her, and we can't wait to see her on the big screen. Also Read: Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’; here is what Thalaivar said

