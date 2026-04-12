Bollywood stars graced the MI vs RCB IPL match at Wankhede. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jeh were seen in Mumbai Indians jerseys. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the game.

The ongoing IPL clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium witnessed a star-studded presence from Bollywood in the stands. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended the match along with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. They were spotted donning Mumbai Indians jerseys, showing their support for the home team. The family also spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif's son from his first wife, Amrita Singh, at the stadium. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted arriving at the stadium.

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Playing XIs

Both teams' playing XIs: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai Indians (Impact Subs): Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Suyash Sharma. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Impact Subs): Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav.