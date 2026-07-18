It is a big win for Rajkummar Rao as his film Srikanth has bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards announced today in Delhi. Keep scrolling to know more.

Rajkummar Rao's heartfelt biopic Srikant found love and respect at the mercy of the 72nd National Film Awards' jury. Yes, you read that right. The film has bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film Award, delighting all fans and fandom collectively. The awards recognised films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday, July 18. The film was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starred Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, and Alaya F in lead roles.

About The National Awards

The announcement was made at the National Media Centre in New Delhi and streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel. An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj selected this year's winners after intricately evaluating entries from across the country. Let us tell you that the 2024 slate featured many critically acclaimed films, such as All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies. Not just that, the slate also had a place for commercial successes such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu that also emerged among the year's biggest hits.

About Srikanth

The biographical drama chronicles the inspiring true story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries.