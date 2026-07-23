Did Rajkummar Rao allegedly delete a comment as a reaction to continuous trolling for being a part of the Modi hai toh NMumkin Hai song? Here's what we know.

Rajkummar Rao has allegedly deleted a comment that came as a response to the massive trolling the actor is facing for being a part of Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song amid ongoing CJP protests in India. The Bollywood actor had not reacted to the protest or lent his support to the youth, making netizens, including his fans, furious. Now, reportedly, he has deleted a comment that hints at his reactions to the trolls.

Yes, you read that right. The controversy erupted after Rao finally shared a post supporting students protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak. His post, however, received mixed reactions. One Instagram user questioned him about how he could support the students while having featured in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song. Replying to the criticism, Rao wrote to the user, "You can never know the pressure." This comment now stands deleted but was swiftly captured and circulated on social media.

What Was The Entire Comment?

Responding to the criticism Rao wrote, “I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings...”

The Comment Interpretation

After this comment went viral, many began to put their theories to use. Some questioned if Rao was forced to be. apart of Modi hai Toh Mumkin Hai song. However, some have accepted Rao's gesture in support of the student, some are still guessing why all the celebs are now coming forward in support. When other's had the ‘spine’ to be actively involve in the protest from very start.

Take a look at the deleted comment screenshot!

What Is The Project About?

The youth is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.