On NTR's 103rd birth anniversary, Chiranjeevi paid an emotional tribute, calling him an immortal figure. Tributes also came from family members like Jr NTR and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 103rd birth anniversary, superstar Chiranjeevi paid an emotional tribute, describing NTR as an immortal figure whose influence on Telugu cinema and public life continues to endure across generations.

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Sharing a vintage photograph featuring a young Chiranjeevi alongside NTR, the veteran actor reflected on the late icon's lasting legacy and also spoke about recently receiving the NTR National Award, calling it a deeply meaningful recognition.

Chiranjeevi's Emotional Tribute

In a post on X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "No matter how many generations pass, the influence of that great star, Ramu, will never fade from history. As a legendary actor who brought numerous characters to life on the silver screen.As a symbol of the self-respect of the Telugu people in public life. Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao has earned an eternal place in the hearts of all and remains immortal. Receiving the NTR National Award recently feels like an exceedingly special honour to me. It will stand as an even more valuable recognition of the respect I hold for him. On the occasion of that great soul's birth anniversary, remembering him."

ఎన్ని తరాలు మారినా ఆ తారక రాముని ప్రభావం చరిత్రలో ఎప్పటికీ చెరిగిపోదు. తెరపై అనేక పాత్రలను సజీవంగా ఆవిష్కరించిన మహానటుడిగా… ప్రజాజీవితంలో తెలుగు జాతి ఆత్మగౌరవానికి ప్రతీకగా… అందరి హృదయాల్లో శాశ్వత స్థానాన్ని సంపాదించిన శ్రీ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారు చిరస్మరణీయులు. ఇటీవల… pic.twitter.com/eEs48pdVhK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 28, 2026

Tributes from Family and Dignitaries

Tributes also poured in from members of the Nandamuri family. Actor Jr NTR paid homage to his grandfather at the NTR Ghat on the occasion of the late leader's 103rd birth anniversary. Late NTR's wife Lakshmi Parvathi, daughter Daggubati Purandeswari, and actor Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna also visited the memorial site in Hyderabad to offer their respects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered NTR in a message shared on X, calling him an enduring inspiration. He wrote, "Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance, which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain a source of immense inspiration. The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is committed to advancing the aspirations he cherished for the people."

Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

NTR's Illustrious Career

Born on May 28, 1923, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao remains one of the most influential personalities in Telugu cinema and regional politics. Fondly known as NTR, he built a celebrated career as an actor, producer, director and editor before entering politics and founding the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He later served multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

During his film career, NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing "Thodu Dongalu" (1954) and "Seetharama Kalyanam" (1960), and for directing "Varakatnam" (1970). He also earned the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for performances in films including "Raju Peda" (1954) and "Lava Kusa" (1963). (ANI)