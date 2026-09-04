Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her elder daughter, Renee Sen. Calling her 'my first love,' the actor posted several pictures and a touching note, celebrating her daughter as she turned a year older.

Actor Sushmita Sen's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her daughter Renee Sen, who turned a year older on Friday. Marking Renee's special day, Sushmita poured her heart out in a heartfelt note for her. "Happpyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 Thank you for making me a Mother…proudly YOUR Mother," she wrote.

"You truly are a Miracle…the affectionate, loving & beautiful kind!!! You carry with you God’s choicest blessings…and a Mother who has ALWAYS GOT YOU May you live your dreams, be kind to yourself & others…And may your joie de vivre touch innumerable lives along the way!!! Keep singing, dancing & most importantly, preparing, for what your destiny holds…magical year awaits!!! #pantheryearishere @alisahsen_ & I love you beyond…. and…uffff you’re beautiful!!!#duggadugga Shona," she added.

A Mother's Love

Flaunting the mother-daughter bond, Sushmita shared several adorable pictures of Renee. Sushmita adopted Renee, her first child, as a single parent in the year 2000, and Alisah in 2010. Renee followed in her footsteps, choosing to pursue a career in acting as well.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the popular series 'Aarya 3'. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.