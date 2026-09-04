Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game premiered in cinemas today, September 3, 2026, with early audience responses starting to emerge on social media. The fantasy thriller, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, is one of the main Malayalam films currently gaining popularity among moviegoers.

Dulquer Salmaan plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, and Parth Tiwari. Following the early morning broadcasts on Thursday, I'm Game gained traction on social media.

Viewers who attended the first screenings flocked to X, now known as Twitter, to share their initial views on the film. Their postings have contributed to the early buzz surrounding the Malayalam film as it makes its theatrical debut.

The first response has spurred speculation about how I'm Game would do at the box office in the coming days. However, it is far too early to determine whether the film will be a success or a failure. Reactions to the first few shows can define the opening-day debate, but they cannot determine a film's eventual financial success.

A film's theatrical success is often measured over a longer period, with criteria such as opening weekend revenues, theatre occupancy, weekday collections, audience word-of-mouth, and the ability to sustain momentum all playing vital roles. As a consequence, once the opening weekend data are known, a more realistic estimate of I'm Game's box office chances may be made.

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What I'm Game About?

I'm Game follows a courageous gambler whose great confidence in luck leads him into a series of unforeseen scenarios. As his circumstances change, the novel follows the events unfolding around him, blending fantasy and thriller themes with action and comedy. Nahas Hidhayath directed the film and wrote the narrative. Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker wrote the script, while Adarsh Sukumaran, Shabas Rasheed, and Sajeer Baba handled the dialogue.

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The film's technical staff comprises cinematographers Jimshi Khalid and Jomon T. John, as well as editor Chaman Chakko. Jakes Bejoy wrote the music and unique score. Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese produced the film under their Wayfarer Films label. With I'm Game now officially in cinemas, the attention will be on how the picture does throughout the first weekend.

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The first social media discourse is still evolving, and it would be premature to declare the film a success or failure based merely on the comments from the first screenings. Its sustained crowd response and box-office results in the days ahead will provide a more accurate picture of its theatrical prospects.