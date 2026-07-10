The first look and title of Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming pan-India romantic film 'Sri Sri' have been unveiled. Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the film also stars Deekshith Shetty. The makers shared the poster on social media.

'Sri Sri': First look of Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde's film unveiled

The first look and title of Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming pan-India film have been unveiled by its makers on Friday. The romantic movie is titled 'Sri Sri' and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi.

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Dulquer Salmaan shared the first look poster of his upcoming film on his X handle. As per the poster, Pooja Hegde appears to play the role of a college student in the movie. The chemistry of Dulquer and Pooja in the poster further elevates the excitement among the fans. While sharing the title and poster, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Love will feel a little extra special with Sri Sri." Love will feel a little extra special with 'Sri Sri' 💕#DQ41 is #SriSri ❤️#LoveWillSparkAgain #SLVC10 Starring @dulQuer, @hegdepooja & @Dheekshiths Directed by @ravinelakuditi9 Music by @gvprakash Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy Editing by #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao… pic.twitter.com/lmHEuVfizp — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) July 10, 2026

Cast and Crew

Apart from the lead roles, the movie also stars Deekshith Shetty in the lead role. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The release date of the film has not been revealed by the makers yet. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas.

Dulquer Salmaan's next venture

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the Malayalam film 'I'm Game' which will hit theatres on August 20, 2026. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. 'I'm Game' also marks Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 film 'King of Kotha'. It was directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut. (ANI)