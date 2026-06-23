PM Narendra Modi met veteran actor Mammootty and his family, including son Dulquer Salmaan, after the Padma Awards ceremony where Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

PM Modi meets Mammootty and family

After the culmination of the Padma Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with veteran actor Mammootty and his family members. PM Modi shared several pictures from his meeting with Mammootty, his wife Sulfath Kutty, son Dulquer Salmaan and his spouse Amal, and daughter Surumi. "Met the noted actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma ceremony earlier today," PM Modi said in the post.

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Mammootty conferred with Padma Bhushan

Earlier in the day, Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu. The award, one of India's highest civilian honours, recognises his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, especially the Malayalam film industry.

The 74-year-old 'Mathilukal' star received the award at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other distinguished dignitaries.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Dulquer Salmaan, the son of Mammootty and an acclaimed actor himself, who clapped and cheered as the Malayalam cine legend affectionately called "Mammukka" was bestowed the country's third-highest civilian honour. He had donned a dapper classic badhgala with a crisp white shirt for the ceremony. As he stepped up to recieve the honour, he was seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reciprocated with a warm smile.

An Illustrious Career

In January 2026, the actor who has dominated the Malayalam film industry for over five decades, while also starring in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films and has a repertoire of over 400 films, was named one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan. Reacting to the announcement, the veteran actor expressed his gratitude by simply saying "Thanks," as media personnel sought his response.

He is widely respected as a goodwill ambassador for numerous social causes and a patron of several charitable initiatives.

Regarded as one of India's most accomplished actors, with a global fan following, Mammotty made his acting debut in a junior role in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal' in 1971 and has since built a remarkable body of work spanning multiple genres and languages.

Mammootty is also a three-time National Film Award winner. He received his first National Film Award for Best Actor in 1989 for his exceptional performances in the Malayalam films Oru 'Vadakkan Veeragatha' and 'Mathilukal'. He won the honour for a second time for his acclaimed roles in 'Vidheyan' and 'Ponthan Mada'. In 1999, Mammootty secured his third National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of BR Ambedkar in the bilingual biographical film 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.'

About Padma Awards

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. (ANI)