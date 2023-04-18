Ileana D'Cruz trolled online after announcing pregnancy; fans come out in support of her

Ileana D'Cruz shared some excellent news on Instagram to cheer us up. The actress announced that she is expecting a child and would soon become a "mama". While her colleagues in the profession showered her with congratulations in the comment section, some netizens teased her by inquiring about the child's father. Ileana supporters, however, stood with her and criticised the trolls for their intrigue.

Ileana astonished everyone on April 18 by revealing that she was expecting her first child. She posted two monochromatic images on Instagram. The first image reads, "And so the journey begins (sic)." Ileana is seen in another photo with a locket that says "Mother".

Many fans stood by her and commented, "People asking she married and who's the father. You can have a baby without marrying, and it is her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours (sic)", "Please let her enjoy this beautiful phase of her life and give blessings to her little one-stop asking about father of the baby she is not accountable to any of these stupid questions (sic)", "Why are people asking for fathers name, no one asked who was mama when @karanjohar or @tusshark89 had kids!!!!!, soo guys chill out (sic)", and others.

