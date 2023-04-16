Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details

    In her recent Instagram stories, Urfi Javed shocked fans with details on yet another harasser who tried to threaten her. Know more.

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    We all know Urfi Javed is a self-made woman of substance and a renowned global Indian style icon who is loved and admired by biggest fashion designers in the industry as they really love her quirky and eclectic sartorial choices and also vouch for her to be their muse and icon for launching their clothing line or products.

    Urfi Javed is currently one of the most admired fashion divas globally. Many designers in the industry make her their number-one choice for their couture to get launched. She's recently been the talk of the town because of Bollywood celebrities' praise for her style choices.

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

    Taking to her Instagram stories, She posted two stories. In the first one opening up on the entire incident, she wrote, "Welcome to my life. Just another day. Another harasser. I usually ignore such calls. But, this time, they knew my car number. First, they called me for a meeting. When I realized that they are a scam, they started threatening me. All this, when I am like super, super sick."

    In the second story, Urfi Javed elucidating on the entire incident added, "So, someone called me from Neeraj Pandey's office, saying he is his assistant, and sir wants to meet me. So, I just said that before meeting, he has to send me details of project. At this, the alleged assistant got really furious, saying how dare I respect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knows my car number and everything. I deserve to get beaten to death because of the kind of clothes I wear. All this because I refuse meeting without proper details."

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini

    Ayan Mukerji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    'Baahubalis of Indian Politics' reveals how Atiq Ahmed saved UPA govt in 2008, India's nuke deal with US

    Revealed: Pak ISI, LeT's modus operandi to help Atiq Ahmed with arms used in Umesh Pal murder

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini

    'Coming soon': Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch in India imminent; Check out all details

    WFI Elections 2023: Here's why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president's post

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

