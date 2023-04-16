Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details

In her recent Instagram stories, Urfi Javed shocked fans with details on yet another harasser who tried to threaten her. Know more.

We all know Urfi Javed is a self-made woman of substance and a renowned global Indian style icon who is loved and admired by biggest fashion designers in the industry as they really love her quirky and eclectic sartorial choices and also vouch for her to be their muse and icon for launching their clothing line or products.

Urfi Javed is currently one of the most admired fashion divas globally. Many designers in the industry make her their number-one choice for their couture to get launched. She's recently been the talk of the town because of Bollywood celebrities' praise for her style choices.

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, She posted two stories. In the first one opening up on the entire incident, she wrote, "Welcome to my life. Just another day. Another harasser. I usually ignore such calls. But, this time, they knew my car number. First, they called me for a meeting. When I realized that they are a scam, they started threatening me. All this, when I am like super, super sick."

In the second story, Urfi Javed elucidating on the entire incident added, "So, someone called me from Neeraj Pandey's office, saying he is his assistant, and sir wants to meet me. So, I just said that before meeting, he has to send me details of project. At this, the alleged assistant got really furious, saying how dare I respect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knows my car number and everything. I deserve to get beaten to death because of the kind of clothes I wear. All this because I refuse meeting without proper details."

