IFFI 2023: Salman Khan meets fans, promotes his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's film 'Farrey' at film festival

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023: In a viral video from IFFI Goa, Salman Khan was seen happy to meet a senior journalist who is his friend. The actor hugs and kisses her.

Goa is hosting the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The famous film festival continues till November 28. Salman Khan attended the event alongside his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Farrey' on Tuesday, November 21. As he walked down the red carpet, he was overjoyed to see an old journalist buddy among the media. He walked up to kiss and hug her.

Salman Khan is now enjoying the success of his latest film, 'Tiger 3'. Meanwhile, he has arrived in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the event, the actor posed with the 'Farrey' cast.

As he walked the red carpet, he spotted his friend, a senior journalist in the media. He hugged and kissed her on the forehead. Meanwhile, his friend said, "Drama mat kar (don't do drama)." She also hit him playfully as he acted to come at her for another kiss.

Salman also came to IFFI 2023 to promote is niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey. Khan came donning a pristine shirt and faded denim. At the occasion, he posed alongside his niece, as well as the other cast members of 'Farrey' - Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw. Soumendra Padhi, the director, was also present.

During the 'Farrey' trailer event, Salman was questioned about the counsel he offered to Alizeh and the next generation of performers. He reacted by highlighting the significance of cinematic substance and cautioning against complacency.

Khan said, "Now from here, depending on the destiny of the film, her destiny will not be related to just the destiny of this film. If this film does a fantastic job and she (Alizeh) gets complacent, it's 'khallas' . If it works okay and she works 10 times harder, she will come up. All of you guys just don't get complacent, just keep working. No matter what, bf chodh k chala gaya, ye ho gaya vo ho gaya, bas kaam karo (even if your boyfriend leaves you, this happens or that happens, continue to work)."

About Tiger 3

In the YRF Spy Universe, 'Tiger 3' follows 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan'. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively, in the film. 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan make appearances in the flick.

Pritam composed the soundtrack, and Tanuj Tiku wrote the background score. According to reports, 'Tiger 3' had a projected budget of Rs 300 crore, making it Yash Raj Films' most costly movie. On its first day in India, the action-thriller made Rs 44.50 across all languages. On Day 10, November 21, the total collection of 'Tiger 3' in India was Rs 243.60 crore.