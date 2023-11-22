Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IFFI 2023: Salman Khan meets fans, promotes his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's film 'Farrey' at film festival

    International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023: In a viral video from IFFI Goa, Salman Khan was seen happy to meet a senior journalist who is his friend. The actor hugs and kisses her.

    IFFI 2023: Salman Khan meets fans, promotes his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's film 'Farrey' at film festival RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Goa is hosting the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The famous film festival continues till November 28. Salman Khan attended the event alongside his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Farrey' on Tuesday, November 21. As he walked down the red carpet, he was overjoyed to see an old journalist buddy among the media. He walked up to kiss and hug her.

    Salman Khan is now enjoying the success of his latest film, 'Tiger 3'. Meanwhile, he has arrived in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the event, the actor posed with the 'Farrey' cast.

    As he walked the red carpet, he spotted his friend, a senior journalist in the media. He hugged and kissed her on the forehead. Meanwhile, his friend said, "Drama mat kar (don't do drama)." She also hit him playfully as he acted to come at her for another kiss. 

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan turns 33: Interesting facts about the 'Shehzada' actor

    Check it out:

    Salman also came to IFFI 2023 to promote is niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey. Khan came donning a pristine shirt and faded denim. At the occasion, he posed alongside his niece, as well as the other cast members of 'Farrey' - Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw. Soumendra Padhi, the director, was also present. 

    During the 'Farrey' trailer event, Salman was questioned about the counsel he offered to Alizeh and the next generation of performers. He reacted by highlighting the significance of cinematic substance and cautioning against complacency.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan in an action film? Details here

    Khan said, "Now from here, depending on the destiny of the film, her destiny will not be related to just the destiny of this film. If this film does a fantastic job and she (Alizeh) gets complacent, it's 'khallas' . If it works okay and she works 10 times harder, she will come up. All of you guys just don't get complacent, just keep working. No matter what, bf chodh k chala gaya, ye ho gaya vo ho gaya, bas kaam karo (even if your boyfriend leaves you, this happens or that happens, continue to work)."

    About Tiger 3
    In the YRF Spy Universe, 'Tiger 3' follows 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan'. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively, in the film. 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan make appearances in the flick.

    Pritam composed the soundtrack, and Tanuj Tiku wrote the background score. According to reports, 'Tiger 3' had a projected budget of Rs 300 crore, making it Yash Raj Films' most costly movie. On its first day in India, the action-thriller made Rs 44.50 across all languages. On Day 10, November 21, the total collection of 'Tiger 3' in India was Rs 243.60 crore.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more ATG

    Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know ATG

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more ATG

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram ATG

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more ATG

    Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers vkp

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know ATG

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue may take up to 15 days trapped workers served veg pulao matar paneer gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue may take up to 15 days; trapped workers served veg pulao, matar-paneer

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon