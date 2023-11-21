Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan in an action film? Details here

According to the latest reports, the film's shoot will begin in January and the film is titled 'King' and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in 'The Archies' which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. While she awaits the film's premiere on Netflix, she is also preparing for her first theater release film. Suhana Khan will be collaborating with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, on her next film, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. According to the latest reports, they will begin filming in January and the film is titled 'King'.

About 'King'

According to reports, The film is titled 'King' and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would expect SRK and Suhana to collaborate on a pretty light picture against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are set to break the mold by working together on an action thriller for the first time.

It is believed that the action in the film 'King' will be very different from what SRK has done in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. With a bunch of chase sequences, this one would be elegant and the central plot is said to be emotional and driven by the story. It has many twists and turns, which is why Sujoy has been given the job of directing. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will collaborate with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment to produce the film.