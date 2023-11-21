Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan in an action film? Details here

    According to the latest reports, the film's shoot will begin in January and the film is titled 'King' and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

    Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan in an action film? Details here
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in 'The Archies' which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. While she awaits the film's premiere on Netflix, she is also preparing for her first theater release film. Suhana Khan will be collaborating with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, on her next film, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. According to the latest reports, they will begin filming in January and the film is titled 'King'.

    About 'King'

    According to reports, The film is titled 'King' and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would expect SRK and Suhana to collaborate on a pretty light picture against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are set to break the mold by working together on an action thriller for the first time.

    It is believed that the action in the film 'King' will be very different from what SRK has done in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. With a bunch of chase sequences, this one would be elegant and the central plot is said to be emotional and driven by the story. It has many twists and turns, which is why Sujoy has been given the job of directing. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will collaborate with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment to produce the film.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aadikeshava' trailer out: Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer Telugu film is a mix of love and revenge RKK

    'Aadikeshava' trailer out: Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer Telugu film is a mix of love and revenge

    Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan

    Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan

    Kanguva Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    Kanguva: Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event SHG

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event 

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks' RBA

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks'

    Recent Stories

    Aadikeshava' trailer out: Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer Telugu film is a mix of love and revenge RKK

    'Aadikeshava' trailer out: Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer Telugu film is a mix of love and revenge

    Guinness glory: Indian woman Kalpana Balan claims World Record with 38 teeth; defies dental norms snt

    Guinness glory: Indian woman Kalpana Balan claims World Record with 38 teeth; defies dental norms

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip AJR

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip

    Leo to The Killer: 7 movies to watch this weekend SHG

    'Leo' to 'The Killer': 7 movies to watch this weekend

    Football India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak osf

    India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon