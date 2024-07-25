WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a STARE to airhostess as she accidentally spills juice on her outfit

A video of actress Sara Ali Khan is circulating on social media, depicting an unexpected incident during a flight experience. Sara appears noticeably upset as an air hostess accidentally spills a glass of juice on her expensive apparel. Sara's reaction is evident as she looks at the air hostess before getting up and going to the restroom. The footage was extensively shared by paparazzi on Instagram, and this has caused a rush of interest among fans, with many assuming that the incident is part of a commercial or movie shoot.

The video

Professional front

Sara Ali Khan has made a professional name with her latest endeavors. She was praised for her appearance in 'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adajania, and her performance in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. In the film, Sara plays Usha, a college student in Bombay who helps India struggle for independence by establishing an underground radio station that supports the Quit India Movement.

Apart from that, Sara Ali Khan will co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an action comedy produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This new collaboration has garnered a lot of anticipation, but precise information regarding the film has yet to be published. Sara is also working on Metro In Dino, which is directed by Anurag Basu and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Pataudi is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi cinema. She was born into the Pataudi dynasty and is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, both actors. Khan, who earned a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, began her acting career in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath and the action comedy Simmba. Both films were commercial successes, with the former winning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Sara Ali Khan landed on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2019. Following two underwhelming films, she acted in the drama Atrangi Re (2021) and achieved economic success in the love comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023).

