Paris Olympics 2024: How many Indian athletes have qualified?

India's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign begins on July 24 with the archers competing in the individual ranking rounds.
However, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will formally begin on July 26th, with medal events beginning on July 27th.
India will send the second-largest delegation to the Paris Olympics, with 117 participants.
The Paris Olympics 2024 will include 117 participants, including 70 men and 47 women. Out of 117 players, 72 are making their debut.
The Indian team includes five previous medalists: Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team.
India had the most athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with 121.