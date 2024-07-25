Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: How many Indian athletes have qualified?

India's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign

India's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign begins on July 24 with the archers competing in the individual ranking rounds. 

Paris Olympics 2024

However, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will formally begin on July 26th, with medal events beginning on July 27th. 

Second-largest delegation

India will send the second-largest delegation to the Paris Olympics, with 117 participants. 

Indian participants

The Paris Olympics 2024 will include 117 participants, including 70 men and 47 women. Out of 117 players, 72 are making their debut.

5 pervious gold medalists

The Indian team includes five previous medalists: Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

India had the most athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with 121. 

