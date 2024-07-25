Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani wears a stunning red embroidered suit; gets warm welcome by French President

    Nita Ambani recently made a notable appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics pre-event, attending the 142nd IOC Session at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. Welcomed warmly by French President Emmanuel Macron, Nita represented India in a stunning red suit adorned with intricate gold embroidery

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Nita Ambani, spouse of Mukesh Ambani, who is recognized as Asia's wealthiest individual, recently attended a significant pre-Olympics event in Paris. This gathering was part of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, hosted at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. Nita received a warm reception from French President Emmanuel Macron during the occasion.

    Nita Ambani’s Outfit for the Event

    Photos shared by a fan page of the Ambani family showcased Nita Ambani being warmly greeted by President Macron, who was seen kissing her hand, with IOC President Thomas Bach also present. For this special event, Nita Ambani chose a red suit that highlighted her representation of India.

    Breakdown of Nita Ambani’s Attire

    The red ensemble sported a relaxed cut with side slits and full-length sleeves. It was elegantly detailed with gold zardozi embroidery along the trims, sleeves, back, and torso. Nita completed her look with flowing hair, elaborate gold kadhas, and a striking makeup style, creating a memorable appearance at the event.

    Overview of the 2024 Paris Olympics

    The 2024 Summer Olympics, marking its 33rd edition, will occur in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The Games will feature athletes from over 200 nations competing in 329 events across 32 sports. The opening ceremony is set to be the largest in Olympic history, as per the organizing committee’s plans.

    The Ambani Family

    Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are parents to three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani. Anant recently married Radhika Merchant on July 12 in a grand ceremony attended by celebrities, global leaders, and politicians. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash’s wife is Shloka Mehta.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
