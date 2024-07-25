Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 6 Bollywood movies based on this Indo-Pak War

Entertainment
Here are seven Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War, each portraying a unique perspective of this historic event
Directed by Sharan Sharma, chronicles journey of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female Indian Air Force pilots in combat. Her bravery during Kargil War is depicted
Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a war hero who displayed extraordinary courage during the Kargil War
J.P. Dutta's epic war film 'LOC: Kargil' portrays harrowing events of Kargil War through the stories of Indian soldiers. With a star-studded cast movie is about courage, dedication
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, 'Lakshya' follows the transformation of an aimless young man into a determined army officer. The film's second half focuses on his role in the Kargil War
Mani Shankar's 'Tango Charlie' follows the journey of an Indian Border Security Force trooper. While covering various conflicts, the film delves into the Kargil War
Dhoop tells poignant story of family coping with loss of their son in the Kargil War. The film sheds light on emotional aftermath for soldiers' families