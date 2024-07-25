Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 6 Bollywood movies based on this Indo-Pak War

Here are seven Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War, each portraying a unique perspective of this historic event

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Directed by Sharan Sharma, chronicles journey of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female Indian Air Force pilots in combat. Her bravery during Kargil War is depicted

Shershaah (2021)

Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a war hero who displayed extraordinary courage during the Kargil War

LOC: Kargil (2003)

J.P. Dutta's epic war film 'LOC: Kargil' portrays harrowing events of Kargil War through the stories of Indian soldiers. With a star-studded cast movie is about courage, dedication

Lakshya (2004)

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, 'Lakshya' follows the transformation of an aimless young man into a determined army officer. The film's second half focuses on his role in the Kargil War

Tango Charlie (2005)

Mani Shankar's 'Tango Charlie' follows the journey of an Indian Border Security Force trooper. While covering various conflicts, the film delves into the Kargil War

Dhoop (2003)

Dhoop tells poignant story of family coping with loss of their son in the Kargil War. The film sheds light on emotional aftermath for soldiers' families

