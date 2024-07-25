Rashtrapati Bhavan gets cultural makeover: President Murmu renames Durbar and Ashok Halls; check details

"Rashtrapati Bhavan is a symbol of our nation and an invaluable heritage. We are committed to making it a reflection of Indian cultural values and ethos," the statement read.

In a move to align the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan with Indian cultural values, President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two halls within the estate. The historic 'Durbar Hall' is now 'Ganatantra Mandap,' and 'Ashok Hall' has been renamed 'Ashok Mandap.' This decision, announced on the second anniversary of her presidency, aims to imbue the presidential residence with a deeper connection to the nation’s heritage.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan detailed the change, highlighting that the presidential residence, both an office and a symbol of national heritage, continuously strives to reflect Indian cultural ethos. The renaming of these halls is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the building's accessibility and cultural resonance.

Droupadi Murmu completes two years as President with special environmental awareness session for students

"Rashtrapati Bhavan is a symbol of our nation and an invaluable heritage. We are committed to making it a reflection of Indian cultural values and ethos," the statement read.

In addition to this cultural shift, President Murmu took on a unique role today, engaging with students from Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya at the President's Estate. She used the opportunity to address critical environmental issues and stress the importance of conservation.

Interacting with Class 9 students, President Murmu underscored the need for proactive measures against global warming. She advocated for increased tree planting, water conservation through rainwater harvesting, and actions to mitigate air pollution.

CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case; check details

"We must plant more trees and conserve water to combat climate change," she advised. Her engagement with the students stressed her commitment to fostering environmental awareness among the younger generation.

Latest Videos