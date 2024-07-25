Lifestyle

UAE to USA-7 countries for Indian job seekers in 2024

Here are seven countries that are often considered.

United States

Known for technology, healthcare, and finance sectors.

Canada

Offers opportunities in IT, healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades.

United Kingdom

Strong sectors include finance, healthcare, IT, and engineering.

Germany

Especially in engineering, manufacturing, IT, and automotive industries.

Australia

Opportunities in healthcare, IT, engineering, and construction.

UAE (United Arab Emirates)

Growing sectors include finance, construction, healthcare, and hospitality.

Singapore

Known for finance, IT, biomedical sciences, and logistics sectors.

