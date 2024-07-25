Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion to Lady Gaga speculated to perform at opening ceremony? Here's what we know

    Paris is buzzing with excitement as the 2024 Olympic Games draw near, with thousands of athletes and spectators flocking to the city. The spotlight isn't just on the sports—speculation is rampant about the artists who will grace the stage at the opening ceremony on July 27, with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion fueling the most rumors

    Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion to Lady Gaga speculated to perform at opening ceremony? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Paris is teeming with excitement as thousands of athletes and spectators gather for the 2024 Olympic Games. The buzz isn't just about the sporting events; there's also intense speculation about the artists who will perform at the opening ceremony on July 27.

    Rumors are swirling about potential performers, with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion both being spotted in Paris, fueling fan theories about their involvement. Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the opening ceremony, has remained secretive about the lineup, only mentioning that it will be significant for the performers involved.

    Here's a look at some artists who might take the stage:

    Celine Dion

    US Magazine Variety reports that French-Canadian singer Celine Dion has been seen near the Champs-Élysées. Despite her recent health challenges, including a diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, some hope for her return to the Olympic stage, where she previously performed in 1996.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga, known for her theatrical flair, has also been spotted in Paris. Fans speculate that she might be the mystery performer teased by the Olympic Committee, who shared a video featuring a figure in a chrome bodysuit, reminiscent of Gaga's Chromatica era. Although she could be promoting her new film "Joker: Folie à Deux," her presence has fans excited.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

    Aya Nakamura

    French-Malian R&B star Aya Nakamura has received support from President Emmanuel Macron as a potential performer. Nakamura, the most-listened-to French-speaking singer globally, has faced both anticipation and controversy regarding her possible performance. Her inclusion could symbolize a message of inclusivity and diversity.

    Christine and the Queens

    French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens, who performed at an Olympic promotional event last year, is another possibility. His involvement could tie in well with the event's promotion.

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games

    Daft Punk

    There was speculation about a Daft Punk reunion for the ceremony, but Thomas Jolly clarified that the group declined to participate after discussions.

    David Guetta

    French DJ David Guetta expressed disappointment at not being asked to perform, despite his significant global success.

    What We Know About the Opening Ceremony

    For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will take place outside the stadium. Athletes will sail down the Seine River on 85 barges and boats, accompanied by 3,000 dancers, singers, and entertainers on the banks, bridges, and nearby monuments. An estimated 500,000 people will watch the spectacle from various vantage points around Paris.

    ALSO READ: IOC awards 2030 Winter Olympics to French Alps pending financial 'guarantee' from France

    This unique setting promises a memorable start to the 2024 Olympic Games, with a mix of confirmed surprises and hopeful speculation adding to the anticipation.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaya Bachchan calls Budget 2024 as 'drama' says, 'young people have been given false promises' RKK

    Jaya Bachchan calls Budget 2024 as 'drama' says, 'young people have been given false promises'

    Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him

    Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads RKK

    Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads

    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason RKK

    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason

    Mohanlal-Jayaprada classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now anr

    Mohanlal-Jaya Prada's classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now

    Recent Stories

    Passing torch to new generation: Joe Biden in first remarks since exiting US presidential race (WATCH) gcw

    Passing torch to new generation: Joe Biden in first remarks since exiting US presidential race (WATCH)

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall today July 25 2024 rain updates; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts anr

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 25: Price of 10 gm DROPS by Rs. 2500 ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 25: Price of 10 gm DROPS by Rs. 2500

    Check you daily horoscope: July 25, 2024 - Difficult day for Taurus; good day for Cancer, Capricorn gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: July 25, 2024 - Difficult day for Taurus; good day for Cancer, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for July 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon