Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion to Lady Gaga speculated to perform at opening ceremony? Here's what we know

Paris is buzzing with excitement as the 2024 Olympic Games draw near, with thousands of athletes and spectators flocking to the city. The spotlight isn't just on the sports—speculation is rampant about the artists who will grace the stage at the opening ceremony on July 27, with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion fueling the most rumors

Rumors are swirling about potential performers, with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion both being spotted in Paris, fueling fan theories about their involvement. Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the opening ceremony, has remained secretive about the lineup, only mentioning that it will be significant for the performers involved.

Here's a look at some artists who might take the stage:

Celine Dion

US Magazine Variety reports that French-Canadian singer Celine Dion has been seen near the Champs-Élysées. Despite her recent health challenges, including a diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, some hope for her return to the Olympic stage, where she previously performed in 1996.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, known for her theatrical flair, has also been spotted in Paris. Fans speculate that she might be the mystery performer teased by the Olympic Committee, who shared a video featuring a figure in a chrome bodysuit, reminiscent of Gaga's Chromatica era. Although she could be promoting her new film "Joker: Folie à Deux," her presence has fans excited.

Aya Nakamura

French-Malian R&B star Aya Nakamura has received support from President Emmanuel Macron as a potential performer. Nakamura, the most-listened-to French-speaking singer globally, has faced both anticipation and controversy regarding her possible performance. Her inclusion could symbolize a message of inclusivity and diversity.

Christine and the Queens

French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens, who performed at an Olympic promotional event last year, is another possibility. His involvement could tie in well with the event's promotion.

Daft Punk

There was speculation about a Daft Punk reunion for the ceremony, but Thomas Jolly clarified that the group declined to participate after discussions.

David Guetta

French DJ David Guetta expressed disappointment at not being asked to perform, despite his significant global success.

What We Know About the Opening Ceremony

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will take place outside the stadium. Athletes will sail down the Seine River on 85 barges and boats, accompanied by 3,000 dancers, singers, and entertainers on the banks, bridges, and nearby monuments. An estimated 500,000 people will watch the spectacle from various vantage points around Paris.

This unique setting promises a memorable start to the 2024 Olympic Games, with a mix of confirmed surprises and hopeful speculation adding to the anticipation.

