Kartik Aaryan turns 33: Interesting facts about the 'Shehzada' actor

Early engineering pursuit

Kartik Aaryan pursued an engineering degree at the D Y Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai. He was pursuing a degree in biotechnology but shifted his carrer in acting. 

Famous nickname

 He is fondly called "Koki" by his friends and close acquaintances. This nickname has become quite popular, and Kartik himself often refers to himself as "Koki" on social media.

Fondness for football

 Aaryan is passionate about sports, particularly football. He actively plays and follows the sport and often shares his enthusiasm for football on social media.
 

Entrepreneurial ventures

Besides acting, Kartik Aaryan has ventured into entrepreneurship. He launched his clothing brand called Kartik Aaryan Limited in collaboration with a leading fashion brand.

Charitable efforts

Kartik Aaryan has contributed to social causes and has actively supported initiatives related to education, health, and other philanthropic endeavors.

Debut in Bollywood

His Bollywood debut was with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011, where he gained recognition for his monologue about relationships.

