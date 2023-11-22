Kartik Aaryan turns 33: Interesting facts about the 'Shehzada' actor

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan pursued an engineering degree at the D Y Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai. He was pursuing a degree in biotechnology but shifted his carrer in acting.
He is fondly called "Koki" by his friends and close acquaintances. This nickname has become quite popular, and Kartik himself often refers to himself as "Koki" on social media.
Aaryan is passionate about sports, particularly football. He actively plays and follows the sport and often shares his enthusiasm for football on social media.
Besides acting, Kartik Aaryan has ventured into entrepreneurship. He launched his clothing brand called Kartik Aaryan Limited in collaboration with a leading fashion brand.
Kartik Aaryan has contributed to social causes and has actively supported initiatives related to education, health, and other philanthropic endeavors.
His Bollywood debut was with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011, where he gained recognition for his monologue about relationships.