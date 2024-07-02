'I refuse to bow down...', Hina Khan shares first video from hospital receiving chemotherapy [WATCH]

Popular actress Hina Khan, known for her iconic role as 'Akshara' in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently revealed her diagnosis of stage three breast cancer, deeply saddening her fans. Despite the diagnosis, Hina remains resilient, sharing her journey on Instagram to inspire others and normalize conversations around cancer

Popular actress Hina Khan etched her name in the hearts of millions with her role as 'Akshara' in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After leaving the show, she gained immense popularity with her roles in other serials and films. Recently, however, the actress saddened her fans when she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Discovering the Diagnosis

On July 1, 2024, Hina took to her Instagram account to share the moment she discovered her diagnosis. The video began with Hina in an all-glam avatar, attending a red carpet event where she received an award. The scene then shifted to Hina walking through a hospital hallway, visibly emotional as she prepared for her first chemotherapy session. She posted the video along with a courageous note, revealing that she was informed about her diagnosis during the awards show. Hina chose to normalize the situation and viewed it as an opportunity to reinvent herself, heading to the hospital immediately after the event.

Encouraging Fellow Fighters

On June 30, 2024, Hina posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram stories, titled "A Window to My Journey." She addressed all the courageous men and women battling cancer, hoping to inspire them with her story. In the note, she emphasized that "we are scarred, not scared," encouraging all cancer fighters to stay strong. Hina had earlier revealed her diagnosis on June 28, 2024, sharing an image post and disclosing that her treatment had begun. Despite the challenging journey ahead, she remains determined to stay strong and inspire others.

