    'Gearing up to sleep after eating biryani': Pakistan players trolled for catching drill on mattresses (WATCH)

    The Pakistan cricket team has come under fire from fans for their unconventional training methods, which include military drills at an army camp and catching practice on mattresses.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

    The Pakistan cricket team has come under fire from fans for their unconventional training methods, which include military drills at an army camp and catching practice on mattresses. These innovative yet unorthodox techniques have been widely shared on social media, sparking a wave of criticism regarding their effectiveness.

    A viral video showing Pakistan players performing fielding drills on mattresses has particularly drawn amusement and ridicule from fans. Many questioned whether such methods could genuinely enhance the team's on-field performance.

    The backlash comes in the wake of Pakistan's disappointing campaign at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024. The team faced a first-round exit after losing their initial matches against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India. Despite securing victories against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan failed to advance to the Super 8, finishing third in their group and falling short on net-run-rate.

    Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to play a two-Test series against Bangladesh followed by three Tests against England. It appears unlikely that senior players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will take breaks from these crucial assignments.

