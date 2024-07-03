Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Virat Kohli and team stuck in Barbados, cricketer video calls Anushka Sharma to show bad weather

    The Indian Men's cricket team was in Barbados to play the World Cup T20 final and the team is stuck after a hurricane slammed the area.

    The Indian Men's cricket team was in Barbados to play the World Cup T20 final and the team is stuck after a hurricane slammed the area. Now a video is taking rounds on the internet in which Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen in a video call on Tuesday. In the video that has gone viral online, Virat was seen in the hotel foyer, conversing with Anushka via video call and showing her the wild showers. The video has left admirers enthralled. 

    Watch the video

    Over the weekend, Virat and Anushka wowed everyone with their sweet moment after India won the T20 World Cup. Videos of Virat on a video call with Anushka and their children, Vamika and Akaay, went viral. The cricketer was celebrating his major triumph with his family. He was also spotted making cute faces during the call, possibly while speaking to his children.

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married on December 11, 2017, after dating for years. They were blessed with a baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, son Akaay on February 15, 2023.

