    Newark-Delhi flyers left in the lurch for T20 WC-winning Indian team? DGCA seeks report from Air India

    The DGCA has sought a detailed report from Air India following reports that an aircraft intended for a scheduled flight was repurposed to fly the Indian cricket team from Barbados, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 9:59 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a detailed report from Air India following reports that an aircraft intended for a scheduled flight was repurposed to fly the Indian cricket team from Barbados, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

    Reports suggest that Air India redeployed a Boeing 777 aircraft, originally scheduled to operate a Newark to Delhi flight, to Barbados. This caused significant inconvenience to passengers booked on the Newark-Delhi route.

    Also read: Massive security arrangements in Delhi to welcome T20 World Cup-winning Indian team

    Amid these reports, a senior DGCA official stated that the aviation regulator has formally called for an explanation from Air India regarding the situation.

    The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is expected to arrive in the national capital on Thursday morning. They are traveling from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport on a specially chartered flight with the call sign AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

    An Air India spokesperson claimed that the rerouting of the Boeing 777 did not significantly disrupt passenger plans. Most passengers booked on the Newark to Delhi flight scheduled for July 2 were informed of the changes in advance. However, some passengers who did not receive the notification arrived at Newark Airport, where they were then transported by road to New York. These passengers were accommodated on a flight from New York to Delhi, the official explained.

    Also read: T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus road show in Mumbai, felicitation at Wankhede

    The cricket team's departure was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized the chartered flight for the team.

    This incident has raised concerns over the prioritization of chartered flights over scheduled passenger services and prompted the DGCA's intervention to ensure compliance with aviation regulations and passenger rights.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 9:59 PM IST
