Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan and his family are currently vacationing in London, where Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son, Taimur, has started learning cricket at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Recently, the official Instagram account of International Cricket Masters shared a video of Taimur practicing his batting in the indoor nets at Lord’s.

In another video posted by the same account, Saif Ali Khan is heard explaining the concept of cricket clubs and county teams to his son. He mentioned to Taimur that his great-grandfather had played for Worcestershire and his grandfather had captained Sussex. Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium pace bowler. He made his first-class debut for Sussex in August 1957 at the age of 16 and also played for Oxford while he was studying there.

Saif and Kareena flew to London with their children, Taimur and Jeh, a few days ago. Away from the hustle and bustle of Bollywood, Kareena has been sharing delightful photos from their vacation. In a recent set of images, Saif made a surprising appearance, and Kareena captioned the pictures, noting that her favorite was the one with the photobomber.

Kareena recently celebrated 24 years in Bollywood. To mark the occasion, she shared a collection of snippets from her debut film, Refugee, along with a short note expressing that 24 years had been about discovering herself and her characters, and that the best was yet to come. She thanked her fans with love.

Refugee, released in 2000, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as ‘Nazneen Ahmed,’ who falls in love with an orphaned young man (played by Abhishek Bachchan) amid border tensions and terror attacks between India and Pakistan. Kareena was just 18 when she was offered this role.

