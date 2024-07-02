Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH]

    Taimur Ali Khan takes his first steps to carry on his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan's cricket legacy, as he was recently spotted practicing in the indoor nets at Lord's

    Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH]
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 7:56 AM IST

    Saif Ali Khan and his family are currently vacationing in London, where Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son, Taimur, has started learning cricket at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Recently, the official Instagram account of International Cricket Masters shared a video of Taimur practicing his batting in the indoor nets at Lord’s.

     

     

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    A post shared by International Cricket Masters (@internationalcricketmastersuk)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    A post shared by International Cricket Masters (@internationalcricketmastersuk)

    In another video posted by the same account, Saif Ali Khan is heard explaining the concept of cricket clubs and county teams to his son. He mentioned to Taimur that his great-grandfather had played for Worcestershire and his grandfather had captained Sussex. Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium pace bowler. He made his first-class debut for Sussex in August 1957 at the age of 16 and also played for Oxford while he was studying there.

     

     

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    A post shared by International Cricket Masters (@internationalcricketmastersuk)

    Saif and Kareena flew to London with their children, Taimur and Jeh, a few days ago. Away from the hustle and bustle of Bollywood, Kareena has been sharing delightful photos from their vacation. In a recent set of images, Saif made a surprising appearance, and Kareena captioned the pictures, noting that her favorite was the one with the photobomber.

     

     

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

    Kareena recently celebrated 24 years in Bollywood. To mark the occasion, she shared a collection of snippets from her debut film, Refugee, along with a short note expressing that 24 years had been about discovering herself and her characters, and that the best was yet to come. She thanked her fans with love.

    ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date

    Refugee, released in 2000, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as ‘Nazneen Ahmed,’ who falls in love with an orphaned young man (played by Abhishek Bachchan) amid border tensions and terror attacks between India and Pakistan. Kareena was just 18 when she was offered this role.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 7:56 AM IST
