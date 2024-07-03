Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

    Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday night, as confirmed by a statement from the hospital.

    Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, under observation and stable snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

    Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday night, as confirmed by a statement from the hospital. According to the statement, he is under the observation of Dr. Vinit Suri and is reported to be in stable condition.

    "Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri at 9 pm. He is under observation and stable," the statement read.

    Earlier, 96-year-old Advani had been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on the afternoon of June 27. He had initially been admitted to AIIMS on June 26 around 10:30 pm for treatment in the urology department, where he received medical care from Dr. Amlesh Seth and was closely monitored.

    It's worth noting that he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

    Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), LK Advani became a Swayamsevak with the RSS in 1942. He held multiple terms as the BJP National President, serving from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president since the party's establishment in 1980.

    Advani's parliamentary career spanned nearly three decades, during which he served as Home Minister and later as Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet (1999-2004).

    Ahead of the 2009 elections, Advani, as the Leader of the Opposition, was considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate. The BJP's Parliamentary Board officially announced him as their candidate on December 10, 2007. However, following the Congress-led alliance's victory in the 2009 elections, Advani supported Sushma Swaraj's appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies snt

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies

    Hathras stampede: Autopsies reveal chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries as causes of death snt

    Hathras stampede: Autopsies reveal chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries as causes of death

    Newark-Delhi flyers left in the lurch for T20 WC-winning Indian team? DGCA seeks report from Air India snt

    Newark-Delhi flyers left in the lurch for T20 WC-winning Indian team? DGCA seeks report from Air India

    NCW chief Rekha Sharma visits Hathras stampede site, calls for FIR against godman AJR

    NCW chief Rekha Sharma visits Hathras stampede site, calls for FIR against godman

    Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren to become CM again AJR

    Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren to become CM again

    Recent Stories

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies snt

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies

    Hathras stampede: Autopsies reveal chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries as causes of death snt

    Hathras stampede: Autopsies reveal chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries as causes of death

    Gearing up to sleep after eating biryani Pakistan players trolled for catching drill on mattresses (WATCH) snt

    'Gearing up to sleep after eating biryani': Pakistan players trolled for catching drill on mattresses (WATCH)

    Newark-Delhi flyers left in the lurch for T20 WC-winning Indian team? DGCA seeks report from Air India snt

    Newark-Delhi flyers left in the lurch for T20 WC-winning Indian team? DGCA seeks report from Air India

    Massive security arrangements in Delhi to welcome T20 World Cup-winning Indian team snt

    Massive security arrangements in Delhi to welcome T20 World Cup-winning Indian team

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon