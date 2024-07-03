Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday night, as confirmed by a statement from the hospital.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday night, as confirmed by a statement from the hospital. According to the statement, he is under the observation of Dr. Vinit Suri and is reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier, 96-year-old Advani had been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on the afternoon of June 27. He had initially been admitted to AIIMS on June 26 around 10:30 pm for treatment in the urology department, where he received medical care from Dr. Amlesh Seth and was closely monitored.

It's worth noting that he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), LK Advani became a Swayamsevak with the RSS in 1942. He held multiple terms as the BJP National President, serving from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president since the party's establishment in 1980.

Advani's parliamentary career spanned nearly three decades, during which he served as Home Minister and later as Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet (1999-2004).

Ahead of the 2009 elections, Advani, as the Leader of the Opposition, was considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate. The BJP's Parliamentary Board officially announced him as their candidate on December 10, 2007. However, following the Congress-led alliance's victory in the 2009 elections, Advani supported Sushma Swaraj's appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

